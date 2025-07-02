Moscow, Baku are in constant communication over contentious issues

Russia and Azerbaijan are in constant communication about the contentious issues that have arisen between the two countries, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Currently, Alexander Bastrykin, Head of Russia's Investigative Committee, maintains regular contact with the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Russia is committed to safeguarding its nationals detained in Azerbaijan using every legal tool at its disposal, Peskov reiterated.

"We intend to defend the lawful rights of our citizens via diplomatic channels and employ all feasible measures towards achieving this goal," he asserted.

Peskov warned that Ukraine will try to exploit the situation to exacerbate existing disputes between Russia and Azerbaijan.





