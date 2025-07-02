IAEA informed of possible drone attack near Ukrainian power plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Tuesday that they were informed of a possible drone attack near a Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

"The IAEA team based at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been informed of a drone attack that damaged several vehicles near the site's cooling pond last week," Director General Rafael Grossi said, according to a statement issued by the agency.

The statement noted that six drones had been involved in the attack, according to a report obtained by ZNPP.

It added, however, that IAEA team members were yesterday shown a truck that was reportedly struck but could not confirm any damage as they were too far away from the vehicle and they also could not see any drone remains at that distance.

"If this report is confirmed, it would represent a completely unacceptable attack in the proximity of a major nuclear power plant. Whoever is behind such attacks is playing with fire. It must stop immediately," Grossi said.