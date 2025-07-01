Polish energy company ends Russian oil imports

Poland's second-largest publicly listed company, Orlen, officially ended its oil imports from Russia on Monday, following the expiration of its final contract with Russian oil firm Rosneft.

According to Polish state-run TVP World, the company ended oil imports from Russia to its Litvinov refinery in the Czech Republic, cutting its last tie to Russian crude.

"The money spent on Russian oil will not be used against those it shouldn't be used against. People in Ukraine will not die for money from Russian oil," Orlen CEO Ireneusz Fafara said at a press conference.

Although shipments to Litvinov had already stopped in March, the contract's expiry means Orlen is now fully free of any agreements with Russian suppliers.

"We have closed this chapter... today we buy oil from all over the world. Our refineries process crude from the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, the North Sea, Africa and both Americas," Fafara added.

Orlen operates two refineries in the Czech Republic: Litvinov, with a capacity of 5.4 million tons annually, and Kralupy, which has been running solely on non-Russian crude in recent years.