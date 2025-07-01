New Afghan ambassador to Russia set to begin duties in Moscow

Afghanistan's newly appointed ambassador to Russia is expected to arrive in Moscow on July 1 and will begin his duties following completion of official protocol procedures, Russian Foreign Ministry adviser Zamir Kabulov told Tass news agency.

Kabulov made the announcement in Doha, where he participated in UN-hosted working group meetings on drug control and private sector development in Afghanistan.

"As far as we know, a new ambassador (of Afghanistan) will arrive in Moscow this evening," Kabulov said, adding that the envoy will assume his role as plenipotentiary ambassador once formalities are completed.

In May, Kabulov confirmed that Kabul had proposed a candidate for the post, later identified by the Afghan Embassy in Russia as Movlawi Gul Hasan.

In a significant shift, Russia's Supreme Court in April suspended the ban on the Taliban's activities in the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the decision paves the way for a full-fledged partnership with Afghanistan, in line with the interests of both nations.





