India, Pakistan exchange prisoners' lists

India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged the lists of prisoners in each other's custody, a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said.

The exchange took place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, which requires both sides to share the lists of prisoners in each other's custody in January and July every year.

Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indians or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners (53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen) to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Simultaneously, India shared a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners (382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen) with a diplomat from the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.



