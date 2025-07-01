India, Pakistan exchange prisoners' lists

 Contact Us
India and Pakistan exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on Tuesday as part of a 2008 bilateral agreement. Pakistan listed 246 Indian prisoners, while India listed 463 Pakistani detainees.

July 01,2025
India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged the lists of prisoners in each other's custody, a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said.

The exchange took place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, which requires both sides to share the lists of prisoners in each other's custody in January and July every year.

Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indians or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners (53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen) to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Simultaneously, India shared a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners (382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen) with a diplomat from the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.