Ukraine urges US, EU to ramp up sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday called on the European Union and the United States to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, according to Ukraine's state-run Ukrinform news agency.

Sybiha, speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, emphasized the importance of close coordination between the two sides of the Atlantic.

"I thank our German partners for advancing the EU's 18th sanctions package, which we hope will be adopted soon," Sybiha said. "These sanctions are not only in support of Ukraine—they serve Europe's own interests by cutting off resources from Russia's war machine."

Wadephul arrived in the Ukrainian capital with a delegation of German defense industry representatives.

He said he had agreed with Ukrainian officials to expand defense cooperation, including launching joint ventures to boost Ukraine's domestic weapons production.

"We see our task as helping Ukraine so that it can negotiate more strongly," Wadephul said.

Meanwhile, the European Council on Monday extended sectoral sanctions on Russia for another six months.

"The Council today renewed the EU restrictive measures in view of the Russian Federation's continuing actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine for a further six months, until Jan. 31, 2026," the council said in a statement.