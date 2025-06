Trump says U.S. not offering Iran 'anything', not speaking to Tehran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was not speaking to Iran and was not offering the country "anything", and he reiterated his assertion that the United States had "totally OBLITERATED" Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Trump on Friday dismissed media reports that said his administration had discussed possibly helping Iran access as much as $30 billion to build a civilian-energy-producing nuclear program.