RUSSIAS WARSHIPS CONDUCT DRILLS IN SEA OF JAPAN

Russian warships and coastal missile systems struck simulated maritime targets with cruise missiles during exercises in the Sea of Japan, TASS state news agency reported on Monday, citing Russia's defence ministry.

The ships and missiles systems, all part of Russia's Pacific Fleet forces, "carried out a joint missile strike against a complex target setup in the Sea of Japan, simulating enemy ships", TASS cited the ministry's statement as saying.

"All targets were successfully hit."

The Fleet's flagship, the Varyag Guards missile cruiser, carried out a live launch of a Vulkan anti-ship cruise missile, and two missile boat strike groups attacked targets with four Moskit cruise missiles, TASS reported.

The combat crew of the Bastion coastal missile system launched an Onyx anti-ship missile, it said. The missile firing zone had been closed in advance to civilian shipping and air traffic, the agency reported.







