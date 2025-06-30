News World Iranian cleric indirectly issues death threat against Trump

By stating that threats against Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei constitute a sin punishable by death under Islamic law, an influential Iranian cleric has indirectly threatened U.S. President Donald Trump.

DPA WORLD Published June 30,2025

An influential Iranian cleric has indirectly issued a death threat against US President Donald Trump by pointing out in a religious statement that threats against Iranian leader Ali Khamenei are considered a curse and a sin, punishable by death under Islam.



Nearly two weeks ago, Trump had indirectly threatened Khamenei, saying he was an easy target. "We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," he said in comments to reporters.



Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, a cleric from Qom, south of the capital Tehran, did not mention Trump by name but stated in a religious declaration that threats against Khamenei or other religious leaders are considered so grievous they are punishable by death under Islam, the state news agency Irna reported.



Makarem Shirazi, who is a high-ranking religious leader but does not hold a government position, was responding to a question from a believer about Trump.



"Individuals or regimes that attack an Islamic government or threaten or act against its religious leaders are considered 'Mohareb' " which means enemies of God or warriors against God.



Therefore, he said, it is the duty of Muslims to hold these "enemies" accountable. Ayatollah is the religious title of an Islamic legal scholar.



He did not directly name Trump but merely explained Islamic principles, which state that those who punish the enemies of Islamic states and leaders are regarded as holy warriors and are assured of God's blessing.











