IRAN LAMBASTS GERMANYS MERZ FOR DIRTY WORK COMMENT

News World Iran lambasts Germany's Merz for 'dirty work' comment

Iran lambasts Germany's Merz for 'dirty work' comment

Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai on Monday condemned Merz for saying Israel was doing "the dirty work for all of us" on June 17, several days after the start of the war. Baghai said: "I would never have thought that the chancellor of Germany would use language that was used to justify [Adolf] Hitler's racist acts."

DPA WORLD Published June 30,2025 Subscribe

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for comments he made during the recent war between Iran and Israel.



Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai on Monday condemned Merz for saying Israel was doing "the dirty work for all of us" on June 17, several days after the start of the war.



Baghai said: "I would never have thought that the chancellor of Germany would use language that was used to justify [Adolf] Hitler's racist acts."



The choice of words also met with criticism in Germany.



Baghai said the comments could have an impact on relations between Berlin and Tehran, describing it as "a historical and eternal disgrace for Germany."



Israel attacked Iran on June 13 and bombed targets across the country.



The government cited the threat posed by Iran's controversial nuclear programme as the reason for the attack. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks.



A ceasefire is now in place.











