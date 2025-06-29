Türkiye, Syria agree to resume direct road transport under new deal

Türkiye and Syria have signed a new memorandum of understanding on international road transport, paving the way for the resumption of direct land transportation between the two countries, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister said Saturday.

Speaking to Anadolu during the Global Transport Connectivity Forum in Istanbul, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the agreement revives the 2004 International Road Transport Agreement between the two countries.

Trucks will now be able to cross the border without transferring goods to another vehicle, making trade faster, easier, and cheaper, according to the agreement.

"Cargo transfer at border crossings will end, allowing goods to be transported directly between Türkiye and Syria without the need for transshipment," he said.

Uraloglu said the two countries also agreed to initiate transit transport operations, enabling direct overland access from Türkiye to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other Gulf countries.

Turkish and Syrian officials will also cooperate in various areas of passenger and freight transport, including holding mutual training programs, he said.

The resumption of transport between Türkiye and Syria will not only strengthen both countries' positions in regional trade between Europe and Asia but also help integrate the Middle Corridor with Gulf nations, Uraloglu added.

Following the fall of Syria's decades-long Assad regime last December, a transitional government took power this January, helping enable stronger ties with both its regional neighbors and countries worldwide.