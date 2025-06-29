Russia claims control of village of Novoukrainka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia on Sunday claimed that its forces had captured another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as part of its ongoing offensive.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops took control of the village of Novoukrainka, located about 21 kilometers (13 miles) north of the strategic town of Velyka Novosilka.

Russia previously claimed to have seized Velyka Novosilka on Jan. 27. The town lies near the junction of Ukraine's Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Novoukrainka is situated less than a km (0.6 mi) from the administrative border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the latest claims, which could not be independently verified due to the ongoing conflict, now in its fourth year.