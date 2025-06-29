2 children among 7 Gazans killed in new Israeli strikes

At least seven displaced Palestinians, including two children, were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medics said.

A medical source said five people lost their lives when Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Two children, aged 2 and 3, were also killed in an overnight strike on their home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, the source added.

An Israeli drone shelled a tent housing displaced people near Al-Samer Junction in central Gaza City injuring several people.

Israeli bombardment was also reported in the northern town of Jabalia and nearby areas, but no information was yet available about injuries.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 56,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.