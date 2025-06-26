 Contact Us
Trump: Drop Netanyahu’s corruption trial

U.S. President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial a “witch hunt” and demanded its immediate dismissal.

Published June 26,2025
President Trump shared a message on his Truth Social account.

Claiming that he and Netanyahu had "been through hell together" and achieved major victories against Israel's arch-enemy Iran, Trump said they fought for Israel's "survival."

He asserted that "no one in Israel's history has fought as fiercely as Netanyahu," describing Netanyahu's upcoming court appearance on Monday as a "witch hunt."

Arguing that Netanyahu "deserves much better" and offering high praise for the Israeli Prime Minister, Trump added:
"Benjamin Netanyahu's trial should be immediately dismissed, or he should be pardoned as a great hero who has done so much for the state."