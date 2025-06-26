Pakistan expresses concern over 'worst forms of torture' in Palestine

Pakistan on Thursday expressed concerns over "worst forms of torture" against Palestinians and called for an end to the plight, torture, and oppression of the victims worldwide.

In a statement on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that Islamabad stands in solidarity with the victims of torture worldwide and reaffirmed its continued commitment to eradicating torture and upholding human dignity.

It said Pakistan remains gravely concerned at the widespread and systematic use of torture as an instrument of oppression in situations of foreign occupation.

"The people of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to be subjected to the worst forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the occupying powers to suppress their right to self-determination," said the ministry.

Islamabad also reiterated its call on the international community to condemn the crimes of these "occupying powers" and to hold them accountable.

There was no immediate response from New Delhi to Islamabad's statement regarding Kashmir.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.