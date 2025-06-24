TÜRKIYES ERDOGAN: THE REGION CANNOT BEAR THE BURDEN OF ISRAEL-IRAN WAR

President Erdoğan made statements to the press at Esenboğa Airport before his departure to the Netherlands.

At both the summit and in our bilateral meetings, we will draw attention to the massacres carried out by the Netanyahu government against the Palestinian people. We will emphasize that the occupation, invasion, and destruction policy that has continued for 21 months must come to an immediate end."

"As you know, tensions in our region have escalated significantly since June 13. From the outset of the process, which began with Israel's attacks on Iran, we have undertaken initiatives focused on negotiations. We have held talks with many leaders, including Mr. Trump and Mr. Pezeshkian. We also brought together the foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Istanbul."

"We are closely following developments following U.S. President Trump's statements last night. We sincerely support and appreciate any effort that can help secure a ceasefire in the region and pave the way to lasting calm."

"Indeed, we welcome the late-night news that an agreement has been reached between the parties to implement a ceasefire. We call on all sides to fully comply with the ceasefire."