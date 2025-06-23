UK probes maternity services after scandals

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting on Monday announced a "rapid national investigation" into English maternity services after a string of scandals over 15 years.

Streeting said he was ordering the probe having heard many "deeply painful stories of trauma, loss, and a lack of basic compassion -- caused by failures in NHS (National Health Service) maternity care that should never have happened".

"That's why I've ordered a rapid national investigation to make sure these families get the truth and the accountability they deserve, and ensure no parent or baby is ever let down again," he said.

The investigation would be broken into two parts, a health ministry statement said.

The first would urgently investigate up to 10 of the "most concerning" maternity and neonatal units.

The second would be a nation-wide survey of services "bringing together lessons from past inquiries to create one clear, national set of actions to improve care across every NHS maternity service".

A taskforce made up of experts and bereaved families would also be created.

Jim Mackey, chief executive at NHS England, said the investigation would mark "a line in the sand for maternity care -- setting out one set of clear actions for NHS leaders to ensure high quality care for all".

"Too many women are experiencing unacceptable maternity care and families continue to be let down by the NHS when they need us most," he said.







