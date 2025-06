Trump says US strikes caused 'monumental damage' to Iran nuclear sites

President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that US strikes had destroyed Iranian nuclear sites, after other officials cautioned that the extent of damage was still unclear.

"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!" Trump wrote on social media, without sharing the images he was referencing.

"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" he added.