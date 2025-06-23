News World Netanyahu wants to avoid a 'war of attrition' with Iran - report

"We won't pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve [the goals], but we also won't finish too soon," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

DPA WORLD Published June 23,2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel aims to avoid a "war of attrition" with Iran, the Times of Israel reported.



"We won't pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve [the goals], but we also won't finish too soon," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.



He praised the United States for inflicting "very serious damage" on Iran's heavily fortified Fordow uranium enrichment facility during overnight attacks, though he did not provide specific details about the extent of the damage.



Netanyahu said it is about eliminating "the two concrete threats to our existence: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat. We are moving step by step towards achieving these goals. We are very, very close to completing them," he said, according to the Times of Israel.



"When the objectives are achieved, then the operation is complete and the fighting will stop," he added.



The US military carried out strikes on the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, which is deeply embedded inside a mountain, and the Natanz nuclear facility using bunker-buster bombs.



Additionally, cruise missiles launched from a submarine targeted nuclear sites in Isfahan, according to US officials.



Israel began its large-scale attacks on Iranian targets on June 13, saying it aims to prevent the country from building a nuclear weapon, a charge Tehran has consistently denied.



Iran has since launched a series of retaliatory strikes on Israel.









