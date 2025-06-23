Iran stresses importance of Russia at time of conflict with U.S., Israel

 Contact Us
The Iranian regime expects Russia to play an active and crucial role in the ongoing conflict between Tehran and Washington, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei underlined on Monday.

Published June 23,2025
Iran expects Russia to play an active role at a time of conflict between Tehran and Washington, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was in Moscow to consult with President Vladimir Putin.

"Iran, within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, has specific expectations from this country; both at the multilateral level, especially in the U.N. Security Council, and at the regional level. Therefore, (Araqchi's) visit and contacts with Russian officials are considered very important," Baghaei said.