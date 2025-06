Iran said Monday the attacks launched on the Islamic republic during talks about its nuclear programme were a "betrayal of diplomacy".

"We and future generations will not forget that the Iranians were in the middle of a diplomatic process with a country that is now at war with us," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

"Two days before the start of the negotiations, they attacked us militarily. It is a betrayal of diplomacy and the principle of dialogue," he added.