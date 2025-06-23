Iran, Russia are coordinating positions on current escalation

 Contact Us
Iran and Russia are actively coordinating their positions on the escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to a report from the TASS news agency on Monday, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Published June 23,2025
