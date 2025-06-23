NewsWorld
Iran, Russia are coordinating positions on current escalation

Iran and Russia are coordinating their positions on the current escalation in the Middle East, the TASS news agency reported on Monday citing Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, who is visiting Moscow.