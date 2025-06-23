Iran launches new salvo of missiles on Israel as conflict escalates

Iran launched a new wave of missiles on Israel on Monday as conflict between the two countries continued to escalate, the Israeli army said.

A military statement said that the new missile salvo triggered air-raid sirens in central and northern Israel.

The army said air defenses were working to intercept the Iranian missiles.

Israel and Iran have been engaged in aerial combat since June 13 when Tel Aviv launched a surprise attack on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, at least 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.