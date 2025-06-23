German Chancellor Merz says 'no reason for us' to criticize Israel or US for airstrikes on Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday voiced strong support for Israel and the US over their airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Federation of German Industries (BDI) in Berlin, Merz said his government was working to address foreign policy challenges, particularly the recent outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.

"I want to say that again very clearly and unequivocally. There is no reason for us, and no reason for me personally, to criticize what Israel started a week ago, nor any reason to criticize what the US did last weekend," Merz said. "Yes, it is not without risk, but leaving it as it was, could not be an option either," he added.

The conservative leader's comments came a week after he said Israel was doing necessary "dirty work" on behalf of Western nations through its military operations against Iran's nuclear program—which he characterized as a threat to Israelis, regional countries, and European nations alike.

Several opposition politicians sharply criticized the conservative leader, arguing that Israel's claim of "preventive self-defense" lacks validity and that its attacks violate international law—actions that German governments have consistently condemned in similar conflicts.