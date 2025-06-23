News World Brown bear mauls two men to death in Russian Far East

A brown bear has fatally mauled two men on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, the regional civil protection authority announced on Monday. The tragic incident occurred near a popular resort, just 50 meters from a main road and close to the Sakhalin capital of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

One of the victims was found running away from the bear seriously injured. He died from loss of blood. The second man was found in the forest. Two others had managed to escape without injury, the report said.



Hunters have been sent out find and shoot the bear.



WWF conservationists put the Russian brown bear population at around 100,000, while Russian estimates run higher.









