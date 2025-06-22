US 'taking direct part in war that began when Israel attacked Iran': Top Norwegian diplomat

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Sunday that the US is "now taking direct part in a war that began when Israel attacked Iran," after the US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, the public broadcaster reported.

Eide told reporters: "We are deeply concerned about this further escalation of the war in the Middle East, through the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities," according to the public broadcaster NRK.

"This means that they are (the US) now taking direct part in a war that began when Israel attacked Iran," Eide added.

"International law must be respected by all parties. And now that there are many indications that we will see a further escalation of the war. We must remind ourselves of the importance of international law," Eide underlined.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store also noted that Norway is concerned about the further escalation of the war in the Middle East.

"It is regrettable that the work to find a diplomatic solution and a new nuclear agreement with Iran has not progressed," he added.

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.