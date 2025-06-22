U.S. strikes against Iran nuclear facilities 'incredible and overwhelming success,' Pentagon chief says

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday that U.S. military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities were an incredible and overwhelming success which took months and weeks of positioning to carry out.

Hegseth said the strikes did not target Iranian troops or people, but they did obliterate Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this President speaks, the world should listen," Hegseth said.









