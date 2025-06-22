Trump administration on high alert over possible Iranian retaliation

The Trump administration is on heightened alert for a possible retaliatory strike from Iran, with the next 48 hours considered especially critical, US local media reported on Sunday.

It is still unclear whether any potential Iranian response would target domestic or overseas locations, or both, NBC News quoted two defense officials and a senior White House source as saying.

Earlier this week, two officials familiar with US military planning said Iran already has contingency plans to strike American bases and assets in the Middle East if provoked, though there were no signs at the time that these plans were being activated, according to NBC News.

While US bases have been on high alert for months, concerns intensified following the start of Israel's military action against Iran on June 13, with officials warning of increased threats from Iran or its regional proxies.

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.