News World Sharp criticism from top Democrats following US strikes in Iran

Sharp criticism from top Democrats following US strikes in Iran

"No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy," declared the Democratic Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer.

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2025 Subscribe

Leading Democrats have sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to strike targets in Iran and have also questioned the legality of the military action.



"No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy," declared the Democratic Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer.



The Republican Trump must answer to Congress and the US people. "The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased," Schumer stated.



Like Schumer, the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, also demanded an immediate briefing of Congress by the administration.



"President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East," Jeffries said.



"The risk of war has now dramatically increased," Jeffries said.



Schumer also advocated for introducing a bill in the Senate that would limit the president's right to order military operations abroad without congressional approval. However, the proposal has no realistic chance of success given the Republican majority in the chamber.



The former speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, accused Trump of acting unlawfully. "Tonight, the president ignored the constitution by unilaterally engaging our military without congressional authorization," Pelosi posted on X.



"I join my colleagues in demanding answers from the administration on this operation which endangers American lives and risks further escalation and dangerous destabilization of the region," she wrote.



From his fellow Republicans, who currently hold the majority in both chambers of Congress, Trump received ample praise and support for the strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities.











