Netanyahu says he kept his promise after US strike on Iranian sites

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that a central promise he made in the war against Iran has been fulfilled, following the United States' attacks on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that one of his central promises in the war against Iran has been fulfilled with the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.



In a video address to the citizens of Israel on Sunday, he stated that he had kept his word to the people: At the start of the offensive against the Islamic Republic, he had announced that the Iranian nuclear facilities would be destroyed one way or another. "This promise has been kept," Netanyahu said.



The US attack, he said, was coordinated between him and US President Donald Trump, as well as between the armies of both countries.



The United States had intervened in the war alongside Israel hours earlier and, according to Trump, completely destroyed Iran's critical uranium enrichment facilities. Among the targets was also the well-fortified underground uranium enrichment facility Fordow.











