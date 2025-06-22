NETANYAHU HAILS TRUMPS BOLD STRIKES ON NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN

News World Netanyahu hails Trump's 'bold' strikes on nuclear sites in Iran

Netanyahu hails Trump's 'bold' strikes on nuclear sites in Iran

"Congratulations, President Trump," Netanyahu said in a video message released after the strikes. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday.

AFP WORLD Published June 22,2025 Subscribe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as a "bold decision" and a potential turning point in the region's history.



"Congratulations, President Trump," Netanyahu said in a video message released after the strikes.



"Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," he added.

"In operation 'Rising Lion,' Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed," Netanyahu continued.



"History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons," he said.



Trump, in an address to the nation from the White House, said the US and Israel "have worked as a team" and "gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."



The US president hailed the strikes as a "spectacular military success," saying Iran's key enrichment sites had been "completely and totally obliterated."



Netanyahu said Trump's leadership had "created a pivot of history" that could lead to peace and prosperity in the Middle East and beyond.



"President Trump and I often say: 'Peace through strength'," Netanyahu said. "First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength."



Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, echoed the praise, writing on X: "President Trump proved that 'Never Again' is not just a slogan — it's a policy."













