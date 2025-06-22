Malaysian premier slams Israeli, US attacks on Iran, warns of global economic fallout if Strait of Hormuz closed

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday warned that shutting down the Strait of Hormuz would have "dire consequences" for the global economy, amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Speaking to reporters in Kuching, Sarawak state, Anwar condemned the Israeli and US attacks on Iran and said external military intervention is aggravating the crisis.

"The involvement of outside powers, including the US, is only worsening the situation," he said, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Anwar said Israel's continued aggression in Gaza, as well as its latest offensive against Iran, is fueling instability, and a retaliatory response from Tehran is inevitable.

"When they launch attacks and kill the people of Iran, there will inevitably be retaliation. Our position is one of fairness," he said.

He called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to stop its provocations and end its military actions.

"In Gaza, the killings continue, and they include women and children. Now Israel is attacking Iran, which has decided to fight back," he said.

Anwar warned that if the Strait of Hormuz—a critical energy corridor—is closed as a result of the conflict, the impact on global energy flows and the world economy would be severe.

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that American forces had bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, in coordination with Israel.

The US targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The attacks marked the latest escalation since June 13, when Israeli forces began targeting Iranian infrastructure. Iran responded with missile strikes on Israeli cities and military sites.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks.

In Iran, the Health Ministry said 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli airstrikes.

Israel has also continued its assault on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The International Criminal Court in November issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice for its conduct in Gaza.