Iranian retaliation to US strikes would be 'worst mistake,' Rubio warns

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran on Sunday that retaliating against American forces would be the "worst mistake" the country has ever made.

"They are completely vulnerable. They don't control their own airspace; they can't protect their own airspace. They can't even protect their own leaders," Rubio told Fox News following devastating US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The US targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

Rubio said Iran should "wake up" and pursue legitimate nuclear energy development over weapons programs.

He said Washington's nuclear offer remains on the table and that they are "prepared to talk to them tomorrow and start working on that."

When asked about Iran's potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio said: "It will be another terrible mistake."

He said that this would be "economic suicide" for Iran and called on the Chinese government to contact Tehran on this issue.

NUCLEAR CAPABILITIES DISMANTLED



Rubio claimed that Iran possessed "everything" needed for nuclear weapons, including enrichment capability, highly enriched uranium sufficient for "nine to 10 bombs," weapons design, and delivery systems.

"All they have to do is spend a couple of days enriching it from 60 to 90%," he said.

The secretary of state also dismissed Iran's claimed space program as a cover for developing intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching America.

"Iran's not going to the moon," Rubio said, explaining the program aims to develop long-range rockets.

Following US strikes using bunker-buster bombs and cruise missiles against Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities, Rubio said Iran no longer has nuclear weapons infrastructure in place.

