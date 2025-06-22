News World Iranian FM warns of 'everlasting consequences' after US strikes

Iranian FM warns of 'everlasting consequences' after US strikes

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2025 Subscribe

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday warned of "everlasting consequences" following US strikes on the country's nuclear facilities.



"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.



US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that US aircraft carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including the heavily fortified underground uranium enrichment site at Fordow.



Araghchi accused the US of committing a "grave violation" of the UN Charter, international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) by attacking what he described as "peaceful nuclear installations."



"Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior," Iran's top diplomat said.



"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," he continued.









