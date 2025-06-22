Iran, UK top diplomats discuss US strike on Iranian nuclear sites

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Sunday discussed the US military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments surrounding the US attack, according to a readout released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry following their phone conversation.

Araghchi strongly condemned the US strike, describing it as a "clear violation of international law," the statement said.

Lammy, for his part, expressed regret over the attack, denied any British involvement or cooperation, and emphasized the need to continue diplomatic efforts.

Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported that local air defenses were activated and placed on high alert, without giving any further details.

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The US targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.