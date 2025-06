EU top diplomat urges 'all sides to step back' after US strikes

The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas called Sunday for de-escalation and a return to negotiations after the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," Kallas wrote on X, adding Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation on Monday.