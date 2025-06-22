Bosnia’s Grand Mufti condemns US, Israeli forces' attacks on Iran, warns of rising global insecurity

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Grand Mufti Husein Kavazovic on Sunday condemned US and Israeli attacks on Iran, warning that the world faces growing instability and violence.

In a statement, Kavazovic said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "criminal regime" achieved its goal in dragging the US into a direct war with Iran.

"The suffering and destruction will continue, and the world will become even more insecure. Thousands of lives will be extinguished. Evil has spread in full force," he warned.

Kavazovic called on "all free and faithful people" to reject war and stand for the protection of innocent lives.

"I call on all free and faithful people, wherever they are, to oppose wars, warriors, and the killing of innocents on all sides. The people of Iran, Palestine, and Israel deserve peace and a life without fear. May God judge the criminals."

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that American forces had struck three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The US targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The raids marked a major escalation in Israel's US-backed military campaign against Iran that began on June 13, prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes on Israeli targets.

At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iran's missile attacks on Israel, according to Israeli authorities.

Iran's Health Ministry said 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in Israeli attacks since the conflict began.