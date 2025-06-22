Australia refrains from endorsing US strikes on Iran, calls for de-escalation

Australia on Sunday refrained from endorsing the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and called for de-escalation, according to local media reports.

A government spokesperson, quoted by ABC News, said Canberra has taken note of US President Donald Trump's statement emphasizing that "now is the time for peace."

"The security situation in the region is highly volatile. We continue to call for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy," the unnamed spokesperson said.

However, the spokesperson did not endorse the US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites, the broadcaster added.

"We have been clear that Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program has been a threat to international peace and security," said the spokesperson.

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Following US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.