Russia announces another swap of war prisoners with Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that Moscow and Kyiv conducted another exchange of prisoners of war, under the terms of the agreement reached in Istanbul on June 2.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that both sides exchanged groups of servicemen equal in number, though it did not disclose the number of individuals involved in the swap.

According to the statement, the repatriated Russian soldiers are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving medical care and psychological support.

All returnees will later be transferred to medical facilities in Russia for continued treatment and rehabilitation, the ministry said.