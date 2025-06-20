Türkiye using all diplomatic means to establish stability not only in Caucasus but in entire region: President Erdoğan

Türkiye is using all diplomatic means to establish stability not only in Caucasus but in the entire region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is paying a working visit to Türkiye, during a Friday meeting in Istanbul.

Also stressing ongoing engagements with other leaders to stem the risks arising from the escalating cycle of violence sparked by Israel's attacks on Iran, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of the consensus achieved in ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, considering the current context, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

During their meeting, Erdoğan and Pashinyan also discussed current regional developments, contacts between Ankara and Yerevan, and the peace and dialogue process in the South Caucasus.

The Turkish president also affirmed that his country will keep providing a range of support for endeavors aimed at the region's development, based on a "win-win" approach.

The meeting also discussed possible measures to be taken as part of the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia.