Erdoğan: Netanyahu behind Gaza genocide, world must act now

Türkiye's president on Friday urged powers with sway over Israel not to "fall for (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's game," urging them instead to use their influence to establish a ceasefire and bring calm to the region.

"It is imperative that hands are taken off triggers in the Israel-Iran conflict before there is more destruction, blood, civilian casualties, and terrible disaster," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a speech to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

Stressing that the Islamic world is going through a difficult time, Erdoğan said that war, conflict, and instability are all casting a shadow over Muslim regions.

He said that both genocide in Gaza and the Israel-Iran conflict are, unfortunately, rapidly approaching a point of no return.

"Israel complained about damage to its hospitals today, yet it has so far carried out over 700 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza alone," he said.

"Those who are turning Gaza into the world's largest concentration camp now speaking of 'war crimes' are not only inconsistent but show shamelessness and impudence," he added.

Gaza has been enduring one of the most shameful acts of modern-day barbarism for 21 months, he said, stressing that people standing in food distribution lines in Gaza for a piece of bread or a bowl of soup are being brutally targeted by Israeli forces.

The president also said the Netanyahu government is primarily responsible for the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and those who stay silent in the face of these massacres are accomplices to this crime.

"Despite the Zionist lobby's intimidation tactics against me and my government, we never wavered in our stance and never hesitated to stand by the oppressed," Erdoğan added.

















