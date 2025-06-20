Iranian foreign minister accuses Israel of launching 'unjust and criminal war'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaks, during the 59th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, June 20, 2025. (AP Photo)

Iran's top diplomat on Friday accused Israel of launching an "unjust and criminal war" on Iran, calling on the international community to condemn what he called a "merciless act of aggression."

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi said Iran-a nation of nearly 100 million people-is now facing a blatant act of aggression by a regime he accused of committing genocide in Palestine for the past two years.

He said the Israeli assault, which began last week, has targeted "residential areas, public infrastructures, hospitals, health centers and, of course, the Foreign Ministry."

"Hundreds of my fellow Iranians have been killed and injured," Araghchi told delegates, adding that "peaceful nuclear facilities have also been targeted despite their being under full monitoring of the IAEA," or International Atomic Energy Agency. He described the strikes as "grave war crimes" that risk environmental and health catastrophe.

He stressed that Israel's attacks violate Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force, and affirmed Iran's right to self-defense under Article 51.

"Iran is defending itself against the barbaric aggression … with all force. This is our inherent right," he said.

Calling for urgent international action, he warned: "If there is any use of costly systems and mechanisms we have created for the past eight decades to preserve human rights and dignity, now is the time to do it."

Just before his speech, Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva raised a "vehement objection" to Iran addressing the council ahead of talks with his European counterparts.

Daniel Meron said that as Israel will not be part of the Geneva talks, Tel Aviv expects European officials to take "a firm stance," including demanding a complete rollback of the nuclear program, dismantling of ballistics, and putting an end to Iran's regional activities.