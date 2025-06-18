TRUMP TO MEET WITH PAKISTANS ARMY CHIEF ON WEDNESDAY

US President Donald Trump will be meeting with General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army of Pakistan, on Wednesday.

The two are set to have lunch at noon Washington time at the White House. The meeting will be closed to members of the media.

General Munir has been visiting the US since 14 June, and the meeting between the two was already scheduled.

But it comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, and concerns that the conflict may spill over to other parts of the region. Iran and Pakistan share a border.

Munir had met the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, as recently as late May, according to Iranian media. Bagheri was killed in an Israeli airstrike on 13 June, the first day of the ongoing hostilities.

Munir is viewed as the most powerful man in Pakistan.