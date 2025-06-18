Pakistan calls for 'immediate' ceasefire between Israel, Iran

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday called on the international community to act to bring about an "immediate" ceasefire between Iran and Israel, warning that further escalations would be detrimental not only to the region but also to global peace.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Islamabad, Sharif reiterated Islamabad's support to Tehran, and condemned Israel's "naked" aggression against Iran, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

His remarks came hours before Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House later on Wednesday.

Sharif said he has already spoken to the Iranian president to discuss the evolving situation, and convey Islamabad's support and solidarity with Tehran.

Earlier, Islamabad said Tehran had the right to self-defense against Israeli attacks.

The prime minister also condemned continued Israeli attacks in Gaza, noting that Tel Aviv has unleashed a reign of "brutality."

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

At least 585 people were killed and 1,326 others injured since Israel launched attacks on Iran last Friday.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.





