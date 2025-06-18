Macron urges Israel to halt strikes on Iran not linked to nuclear, ballistic programme

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged Israel to end strikes on targets in Iran not linked to nuclear activities or ballistic missiles, his office said.

Addressing a national security council meeting, he "noted his concern over the current escalation, with Israeli strikes increasingly hitting targets not linked to Iran's nuclear or ballistic programme, and a mounting number of civilian victims in Iran and Israel", it said.

Macron said it was "necessary to urgently end these military operations, which pose significant threats to regional security".







