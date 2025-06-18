Israeli premier 'is not the President of the United States': Sen. Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's influence on US foreign policy, repeatedly warning that Washington should not be drawn into a potential war with Iran.

"Netanyahu is not the President of the United States. He should not be determining U.S. foreign and military policy.

"If the people of Israel support his decision to start a war with Iran, that is their business and their war. The United States must not be a part of it," Sanders wrote on X.

Sanders introduced legislation Monday to prohibit the use of federal funds for US military action against Iran without explicit authorization from Congress.

The "No War Against Iran Act" contains an exception for self-defense as enshrined in the War Powers Act and applicable US law.

Sens. Peter Welch, Elizabeth Warren, Jeff Merkley, Chris Van Hollen, Ed Markey, Tammy Baldwin and Tina Smith joined Sanders on the legislation.

President Donald Trump continued to hold the door open Wednesday to the US joining Israel's attacks against Iran, saying his patience with Tehran has "already run out. That's why we're doing what we're doing."

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.