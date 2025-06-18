Amnesty urges Iran, Israel to spare civilians in their conflict

Amnesty International on Wednesday urged Israel and Iran to spare civilians as their conflict escalates and alarm grows over the death toll.

"As the number of deaths and injuries continue to rise, Amnesty International is urging both parties to comply with their obligations and ensure that civilians in both countries do not further pay the price of reckless military action," said the global human rights group's0 secretary general Agnes Callamard.

The conflict began Friday, when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not issued an updated toll since then.

At least 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds wounded, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday.

"Further escalation of these hostilities risks unleashing devastating and far-reaching consequences for civilians across the region and beyond," said Callamard.

She accused the United States and other G7 members of failing to recognise "the catastrophic impact this escalation will have on civilians in both countries".

"Instead of cheering on one party to the conflict over another, as if civilian suffering is a mere sideshow, states must ensure the protection of civilians," she added.

Israel said its surprise air campaign was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons -- an ambition Tehran denies.





