Trump dismisses US intelligence, says Iran was 'very close' to having nuclear weapon

President Donald Trump dismissed the conclusions Tuesday of the US intelligence community after it assessed that Iran is not seeking to develop a nuclear weapon, maintaining that Tehran was "very close" to obtaining one before Israel carried out a series of strikes that have sparked reciprocal attacks from Iran.

"I don't care what she said. I think they were very close to having one," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

The president was responding to congressional testimony from the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard who told lawmakers in March that the intelligence community "continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon, and Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003."

"The IC continues to monitor closely if Tehran decides to reauthorize its nuclear weapons program," she said, using an acronym for the US intelligence community.

CNN separately reported Tuesday that US intelligence does not believe Iran is currently building a nuclear bomb and estimates it would take at least two to three years to produce and deploy one to target a country of its choosing. It cited four anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks. Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.

US intelligence believes that Israel's attacks may have only set Iran's nuclear program back by a matter of months, one of the officials said. CNN said that while there has been significant damage to the enrichment site at the Natanz site, the heavily fortified facility at Fordow remains essentially untouched by Israel's strikes.