Russia warns of ‘galloping escalation’ in Israel-Iran conflict

Russia on Tuesday said the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran is escalating rapidly and has reached a point of "absolute unpredictability," calling on both sides to show restraint.

"The situation of the conflict between Israel and Iran is on the path of galloping escalation; the level of its unpredictability is absolute," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, cited by state-run Tass news agency.

He emphasized that Moscow is urging both countries to exercise "maximum restraint" in order to open the way for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Tensions in the region have intensified since Friday, following Israeli airstrikes targeting several locations across Iran, including military and nuclear sites, which triggered retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Israeli officials reported that Iranian missile strikes have killed at least 24 people and injured hundreds.

Iran stated that the Israeli attacks have resulted in at least 224 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries.

Russia, which maintains relations with both countries, has repeatedly offered to mediate.