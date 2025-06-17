Kremlin says Russia 'fulfilled' Istanbul deal promises

Russia has fully met its obligations under the agreements reached with Ukraine in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, without confirming whether new negotiations are planned.

"Significant work has been done to implement the agreements that were reached in Istanbul. The Russian side has fully fulfilled the promises," Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

His remarks came in response to a question on whether Moscow and Kyiv would resume negotiations.

Peskov did not provide a timeline or further details about the future talks.